Alia Bhatt And Other Actors Who Have Amazing Vacation Diaries

It is no secret that many celebrities love to travel, their social media pictures are proof. Be it for family vacations or celebrating some milestones, actors love sharing pictures and videos from their travel diaries on their social media. Here are a few Bollywood celebrities whose vacay pics are swoon worthy.

Alia Bhatt

As much as Alia Bhatt likes to experiment with her roles in her films, she also likes to experiment with her travel destinations as well. From snow-covered streets of Bulgaria to the blue waters of Maldives, she gives major travel goals. Be it travel for work or travel with her girl gang, Alia Bhatt has seen the most beautiful places in the world and her Instagram stories prove that.

Sonakshi Sinha

As seen on her Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha loves travelling. The Lootera star has seen some really picturesque places in the world. Sonakshi Sinha also went backpacking in Europe, exploring the historic towns and cities of the continent.

Nora Fatehi

Indo-Morrocan-Canadian dancer and actress Nora Fatehi also loves travelling. The Street Dancer 3D actor shared pictures from her European trip in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Nora Fatehi also wrote in the captions how she felt blessed and how much she misses those days.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is known to take frequent holidays now and then along with her girl gang. The actor completed her graduation at Columbia University in New York and which is why she keeps taking a trip to New York, as mentioned in her caption. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan also shared some pics from her trip to Sri Lanka. The actor also travelled with her mother to Africa for the photoshoot of a magazine.

