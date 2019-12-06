Alia Bhatt Gives Fans A Kitchen Walkthrough As She Tries Her Hand At Cooking; Watch Video

Alia Bhatt has evidently been busying shuffling between busy shooting schedules, making public appearances and handling her brand new YouTube channel. Alia launched her YouTube back in June 2019 and quickly gained over a million subscribers on the portal. Alia has been active on her channel sharing various videos ranging from fitness to fashion. Now, the Raazi actor has started a new video series on her channel titled 'In Alia Bhatt's Kitchen' where she will be stepping in to cook recipes she likes.

Also read: Alia Bhatt And Family Come Together For Shaheen Bhatt's Book Launch; See Pics

Alia Bhatt tries her hand in cooking

Let's get cooking! 👩‍🍳 New video up on my @YouTubeIndia channel. Go go, watch and tell me what you guys think. Chop chop! #AliaBe https://t.co/QRud4g8CXF pic.twitter.com/B8CgHt4z2R — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 6, 2019

Also read: This Is When Alia Bhatt Will Begin Shooting For Gangubai Kathiawadi

The video features Alia Bhatt giving an insight to her fans into her kitchen and talked about her favourite foods. She showed walkthrough of her kitchen before showing her fridge to her fans which has various fridge magnets which have Alia's favourite foods written over it. The fridge magnets consist of a list of all the food that she is allowed to eat through the day and also the food items she loves to eat. Alia took up three of her favourite foods and attempted to cook it for the first time.

Also read: From Alia Bhatt To Ishaan Khatter: Bollywood Stars Who Are Fitness Freaks

The video further introduces Alia's fans to her cook Dilip and head cook Carol. Alia took help from both her cooks as she hadn't cooked anything before this. The actor cooked a beetroot salad along with chia pudding which is one of her favourites. The title of the video suggests that many more videos of her experimenting in the kitchen will be coming up in the future.

Also read: Diet Sabya's Take On Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Others' Outfits At Event Will Crack You Up

Also read: Times Alia Bhatt And Her Sister Shaheen Bhatt Gave Us Sibling Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.