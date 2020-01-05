Alia Bhatt Cheers For Mumbai City FC Along With Beau Ranbir Kapoor At Super League Match

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been painting the town red with their frequent public appearances in the past few weeks. The much-in-love duo was spotted at the Indian Super League football match between Mumbai City FC and ATK on Saturday evening cheering for Ranbir's team. For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor is the co-owner of the city's football team and has been an enthusiast of the sport himself.

Take a look:

Read | 'Good girl' Alia Bhatt poses with her 'best boys' Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee

Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor mobbed at Mumbai airport, escape with security; watch

On Saturday, Mumbai FC took on the Kolkata team ATK at the Mumbai Football Arena in an exciting clash for which Ranbir Kapoor was accompanied by his girlfriend actor Alia Bhatt. The team, however, did not win the match as the score was 2-0 in favour of ATK by the end of the night. Ranbir Kapoor, however, has often been spotted playing and practising football along with other celebrities like Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Aditya Roy Kapoor as a part of the All Stars Football Club, Mumbai.

Have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's onscreen projects

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together on the silver screen for the first time in their upcoming film Brahmastra directed by Wake Up Sid fame Ayan Mukerji. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is expected to release in the last quarter of 2020. Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next period adventure film Shamshera, directed by Agneepath fame director Karan Malhotra, in which he will be essaying the role of a dacoit.

Read | Alia Bhatt shares a picture from her first working day of 2020

Alia Bhatt has a lineup of very interesting films for the year 2020 starting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi for which the actor has already started filming. Alia will also feature in her father veteran director Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 and in Dharma Production's upcoming period drama titled Takht. She will also venture into the South Indian film industry with SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR along with actors NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn.

Read | Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt promotes 'Malang' on 'Sadak 2' sets in a unique way

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.