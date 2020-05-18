Alia Bhatt Surprises Medical Staff In Mumbai With Snacks & A Thank You Note; See Pics

Alia Bhatt recently sent out a thank you gift to COVID 19 doctors during Coronavirus lockdown. One of the doctors shared the picture of the gift package on social media thanking the actor. Read on to know more about it.

Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar took to his social media account and shared the package that Alia Bhatt sent. He had mentioned that the actor had sent the goodies for the medical staff and doctors who are fighting COVID 19 at the frontline. The package sent contained a juice box, chocolates, a burger, fruits, butter and other quick snacks one can eat.

Alia Bhatt sends a sweet surprise to medical staff in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt had also included a thank you note in the package that she had sent to the healthcare workers. In the note, she had expressed her gratitude towards the healthcare workers who are doing everything in their power to help the community. She had also mentioned in the note that she the medical staff and healthcare workers are the real heroes.

The doctor thanked Alia Bhatt for the sweet surprise and expressed how her gesture was perceived as an act of kindness in these tough times. He had also mentioned that the package was received by doctors in Mumbai and all of them appreciated it in times of pandemic. Check out the tweet and the picture shared by Dr. Shripad on his twitter handle below.

Thank you @aliaa08 for such a sweet surprise..much appreciated in these bitter times of pandemic..!! pic.twitter.com/6eBP1Czf9r — Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar (@Shripad97) May 17, 2020

Fans react

As soon as the news was shared by the doctor on his social media, fans flooded it with positive comments. They were thrilled to see how Alia Bhatt was so thoughtful in sending a snacks box to frontline healthcare workers fighting against coronavirus in Mumbai. While there were fans of the actor who called her a gem, there were some who said that Alia Bhatt was very sweet to have thought of the medical staff. There were some fans who shared the post further and sent out positive messages to the actor.

What has Alia Bhatt been up to in quarantine?

Alia Bhatt has kept her fans updated with her life amidst the lockdown. She would regularly post pictures of what had she been up to every day. From baking to working out, here are some updates about Alia Bhatt in quarantine. The actor had shared in an interview with a media portal that she had been taking a creative writing course. Recently, she posted a picture of herself where she shared that she got a haircut.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Gully Boy and Kalank. Alia Bhatt has a few movies lined up her way. These include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2 and Brahmastra.

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram, Dr. Shripad Gangapurkar Twitter

