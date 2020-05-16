'Alia Bhatt As Doughnuts': Twitter Thread Matches Actor's Beautiful Dresses To Donuts

An interesting thread on Twitter has the attires worn by the popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned into doughnuts. The vibrant thread online features different flavours of the doughnuts matched with the colour and the texture of the dresses that the actress flaunted in her gorgeous looks. This comes after earlier Twitter threads featured Rihanna and actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s outfits with hand sanitizer and sweets.

The thread flaunts at least 12 looks of Alia Bhatt with delicious doughnuts glazed with similar colour as her ensembles. The crispy, creamy doughnuts waxed almost similar to the actress’ clothes, were decorated with fancy sprinkles, some dusted in cinnamon sugar, ambitiously creative and custom made las if they were the dessert version of the actress herself.

Alia Bhatt as Donuts ~ a thread. 🍩 pic.twitter.com/pxahDUL1aN — 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗮 🦋 (@_aliasheart) May 15, 2020

Alia Bhatt’s Stella McCartney look was imitated with pistachio covered doughnuts on the plate. While another of her Royal Blue attire as compared to blue glazed dessert. A green attire found a striking resemblance with the green-coated doughnuts. A red dress by the designer Sabyasachi matched with the red strawberry sprinkled doughnuts. Some subtle pink doughnuts coincided with her soft pink attire in one of the iconic photoshoots.

Rihanna's ensembles as sweets

Not just that, earlier, Twitter shared a drool-worthy savoury sweets version of Rihanna’s attires. The dessert line nicely coincided with the Hollywood singer’s couture. Titled as ‘best dressed’ at the Met Gala events, some of the ensembles flaunted by the global singer were transformed and compared to the sweets, that imitated her iconic looks. The thread featured some 25 posts and amassed over 18,000 retweets, as well as, nearly 76,500 likes. Rihanna has been renowned to be just as much a sartorial risk-taker as she has been a musical hitmaker. The singer is famed to step out in gorgeous dresses that set the style statement, and ensembles that have made special editions among the fashion communities. The singer is known to have crushed the red carpet each time she walked the ramp.

Aditi Rao Hydari attires as sanitizers

A few days ago, Aditi Rao Hydari’s clothing line was compared to the hand sanitizers amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis to promote its use to adhere to safety norms. “Aditi Rao Hydari as sanitizers, a thread,” wrote the Twitter user as he shared numerous posts featuring sanitizers that duplicated the colour of her dress and its texture. The thread portrayed some of her dazzling looks over the years in the Bollywood.

