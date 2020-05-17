Alia Bhatt cuts hair at home with 'loved one's help, shares what has changed in 60 days

With salons being shut due to the lockdown, celebrities are taking care of their grooming needs on their own. And it seems their near and dear ones are helping out. After Anushka Sharma gave Virat Kohli a haircut and Saif Ali Khan took up the scissor for Taimur, Alia Bhatt too had a ‘loved one’s help as she cut her hair.

Thanking her ‘multitalented loved one’ for 'rising to the occasion' when she was in need for a ‘chop chop’, Alia could have been assisted by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who she is living with during the lockdown

However, her post on Sunday was not mainly about the haircut. The actor has been on a 60-day journey of better lifestyle involving fitness and a healthier diet.

The Raazi star wrote that she was feeling ‘stronger and fitter’. She recalled being better at the numerous exercises like burpees, skips and being ‘obsessed’ with running, eating right and to take on the next challenge. Sharing a mirror selfie from the gym with shortened hair, she conveyed her gratitude to her trainer.

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, Alia has been spending time during the lockdown by cooking and reading. A glimpse of the healthier diet mentioned above was when she made a grain free paleo banana bread when her sister baked a cake.

The actor has also been posting pictures of the books she is reading. The Student of the Year star has been contributing to the relief efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She pledged her contribution to the PM-CARES and also participated in the I for India concert to raise funds.

