Vicky Kaushal To Alia Bhatt: Here's What Your Favourite Stars Did Over The Weekend

The last week was a rather eventful one for Bollywood celebs as even amid the lockdown, they found ways to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Speaking of which, actor Vicky Kaushal spent his birthday in quarantine over the weekend, while actor Kriti Kharbanda who has been reportedly living with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat, has been sharing pictures of all the dishes she relishes. Take a look at some other Bollywood celebrities and how they spent their weekend in quarantine.

Vicky Kaushal

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal turned 32 years old, over the weekend. He celebrated his birthday in quarantine as his friends showered him with virtual birthday wishes. Vicky Kaushal posted a short message on his Instagram account thanking all his friends and followers. He wrote that he met no one on his birthday, yet connected to many and that made his birthday special.

Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff is popular for his action sequences in Bollywood films. These days in quarantine, the actor shares a lot of pictures and videos as he works out from home. Over the weekend, Tiger Shroff spent his time working out and also shared a throwback video of himself, practising jumping. He also added that he misses going out and feeling the air.

Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma made her debut as a producer for the film NH10. After that, the actor produced a few more films and recently, she produced the web series, Patal Lok, which is live streaming on Amazon prime. Anushka Sharma spent her weekend binge-watching the new series and also promoted the show on her Instagram account.

Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt shared that she has been under quarantine for over 60 days now. On the weekend, Alia Bhatt spent some time working out and getting fitter. In the caption of the picture the actor shared, she wrote that she has been getting better at working out and is also obsessed with eating right and healthy. Alia Bhatt also shared that she cut her hair short amid the quarantine.

Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Kriti Kharbanda has been spending time with her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. Their Instagram pages are filled with food pictures. On the weekend, Kriti Kharbanda shared a picture of one of her favourite dishes, Aloo Puri. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are complete couple goals, as they enjoy cooking with each other.

