Alia Bhatt's Deleted Scenes From The Film 'Dear Zindagi' That You Must Check Out

Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi will clock four years in the Hindi film industry in November. The coming-of-age drama flick was penned and directed by Gauri Shinde who is known for her directorial debut English Vinglish. The film narrated the life story of Kaira, played by Alia Bhatt, who is discontented with her life and meets Dr Jehangir (Shah Rukh Khan), a free-spirited psychologist who helps her in gaining a new perspective towards her life.

Reported by Box Office India, the film grossed over ₹139.29 crores (US$20 million) at the box office and also received a number of accolades at various award functions. Here are the three deleted scenes of the film which one should surely watch.

Dear Zindagi's deleted scenes to watch

The film Dear Zindagi took the audience to an entirely new world and taught people simple life hacks through the character Dr Jehangir Khan aka Dr Jug’s eyes. In the film, when Raghuvendra leaves Kaira and gets back with his ex-girlfriend. Kaira feels shattered. She takes a long time to get over it and finally ends up meeting her therapist Dr Jug to get out of her trauma. But here is the twist when Raghuvendra reveals that he DID NOT get back with his ex. The above scene gives us the satisfaction of a deserving closure between Kaira and Raghuvendra. In the clip, Raghuvendra finally says ‘sorry’ to Kaira and she gracefully accepts everything.

In this deleted scene, Jehangir and Kaira are roaming casually in the ruins of a monument. Jehangir narrates a story about the place that many years ago a woman from Brazil came to Goa. Her father wanted to marry a stranger but she didn’t want to marry and fled her home and landed here. However, to protect herself, she disguised herself as a man and started serving in the Portuguese army.

Later, she fought many battles and got badly injured. But, destiny had her meet a doctor from the army, who didn’t reveal her identity. Hence, the woman felt sheer relief and feel in love with the doctor. After narrating the story, Jehangir asks Kaira if she understands the point of the story. When Kiara gives him a nod of disagreement, Jehangir says, “One has to fight the ghosts of fears to feel free. Only you can take the journey of finding yourself".

In another deleted scene, one can see Kaira teaching an old man a lesson who sits on her flight seat. The person lectures her on how today’s kids don’t respect elders at all. The scene is a beautiful mix of vulnerability and self-assurance that young minds feel in the face of small tussles in life.

