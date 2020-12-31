Alia Bhatt Crops Ranbir Kapoor In Her Glamorous Vacay Pic From Ranthambore

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Thursday, December 31, 2020, to share a stunning picture from her Ranthambore vacation. Along with the glamorous picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption where she went on to raise a toast. Fans got a glimpse of actor Ranbir Kapoor in girlfriend Alia Bhatt's picture. However, he was cropped from the picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a glamorous picture where she can be seen striking a stunning pose. In the picture, the actor can be seen holding a stemmed glass with her drink in it and is all smiles for the camera. She can be seen donning a hot pink mini dress along with a trench coat and completed her look with a beige beanie and boots. In the picture, one can also spot her beau on the right-hand side. Ranbir can be seen sitting on a chair and is giving a candid pose.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet caption. She wrote, “& to whatever lies ahead of us… cheers”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Alia Bhatt shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with heaps of praise. Fans also spotted Ranbir Kapoor and revealed it in the comment section. The post also went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to ask Alia about why she cropped Ranbir from the pic, while some went on to laud the actor for her stunning looks. One of the users wrote, “So nicely you cropped Ranbir”. While the other one wrote, “I absolutely love, love this”. Check out a few more comments below.

On December 29, 2020, Ranbir, along with his girlfriend Alia, mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima, took off from Mumbai to Ranthambore on a private plane to celebrate New Year's Eve together. Yesterday, celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a series of photos and videos of the couple from both Mumbai and Jaipur airports, confirming that the celebrity couple will be hosting a private resort in Ranthambore in 2021. Alia and Ranbir’s videos were soon to grab headlines and go gaga over the internet.

