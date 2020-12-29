Alia Bhatt Joins Beau Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu And Family For New Year Vacation; See Pics

As the year is inching close towards the end, several Bollywood stars are jetting off for a vacay with the family to ring in the New Year together. Actress Alia Bhatt recently joined beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family at Mumbai’s private airport on December 29 before jetting off for a holiday. As per various media reports, As per reports, Alia and Ranbir are off to Ranthambore with their families to celebrate the New Year there. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared several pictures and videos of the entire family while arriving at the airport.

Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor for holiday

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with Ranbir, his mother Neetu Kapoor. Apart from the trio, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Sahni Kapoor along with daughter Samaira was also spotted at the airport. Apart from the picture, Manav shared a video where the family can be seen standing outside the airport while waiting for their luggage. The video also showed Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni also accompanying all for the holiday. In the photos, Ranbir is seen clad in a blue tracksuit with a black tee as he heads out of Mumbai. Alia is seen sporting a dark green co-ord set with a white tee.

Read: Alia Bhatt's All-glamorous Picture Has Got Fans And Other Actors Gushing; See Inside

Read: Alia Bhatt Back On 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Sets After Break, Shares Excitement With Pic

Recently, the two stars Alia and Ranbir were snapped together while arriving at the Kapoor mansion for the Christmas lunch. Ranbir and Alia were clicked at late actor Shashi Kapoor’s residence in Juhu for the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch. The other members of the grand celebrations included Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria, among others. The gathering came days after Ranbir confirmed that he was planning to get married to Alia this year and that the COVID-19 disrupted their plans. He confirmed that they would be tying the knot soon. During the lockdown, Ranbir Kapoor had reportedly been staying with Alia Bhatt for some time. As Masand asked him about taking any classes during that period, the actor praised his girlfriend. He also called her a bit of an 'overachiever', who took guitar and screenwriting classes. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines with their pictures together on social media. Additionally, the couple would star in their upcoming venture Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt & Their Families Celebrate 'crazy Christmas Carnival'; See Pics

Read: Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Christmas With 'snuggies'; Alia Bhatt & Family Join The Kapoors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.