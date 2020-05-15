Alia Bhatt Featured In New Versions Of Various Old Songs | Check Videos

Alia Bhatt began her career as a leading actor in the 2012 film ‘Student of the Year’. Further, in 2014, she was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Highway’ which performed well commercially. Some of her most memorable movies include 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab and many more. Apart from this, the actor has also been part of many remixed songs in her various films. Keep reading to know about times when Alia Bhatt featured in reprised songs.

Prada

Alia Bhatt’s music video titled Prada features her in a super glamourous avatar. In the song, the Raazi actor is seen putting up an attitude in several high-end designer ensembles. Reportedly, the hook phrase tune of the song is taken from the track Koi Sehri Babu from the film Loafer. The foot-tapping number is sung by The Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma. Alia plays the role of a demanding girlfriend who would talk to her boyfriend only if he gets her gifts from the international fashion brand, Prada. The song was an instant hit among Alia’s fans. This was Alia’s first collaboration with the Lamborghini hitmaker, The Doorbeen.

Tamma Tamma

The makers of the film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ recreated the hit song ‘Tamma Tamma’ from Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Thanedaar'. ‘Tamma Tamma Again’ is a power-packed and foot-tapping number featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The song sees some unbelievable transitions in its music along with a rap fusion from Badshah. Sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal, the song Tamma Tamma has a retro feel too. Alia and Varun's unmatchable dance moves are cherry on the cake.

Eena Meena Deeka

Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor's song Eena Meena Deeka from Shaandaar is a remake of the song with the same name. The original song is from the film Aasha which released in the year 1957. The remake song is sung by Rachel Varghese and lyrics are penned by Rajender Krishan. The film Shandaar released in 2015 and the audience was excited to watch the fresh pair on the screen, but it did not work at the box office. The lead cast of the romantic-comedy failed to impress the audience and film tanked at the box-office.

