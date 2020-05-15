Alia Bhatt's Drama Films That Were Box Office Hits: 2 States, Highway, And More

In just eight years, Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of the most popular actors of the younger generation in Bollywood. The Udta Punjab actor has proved her acting prowess in movies like Raazi, Highway, Gully Boy, and many others. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's drama movies that were box office hits.

2 States

Alia Bhatt worked in the film 2 States alongside Arjun Kapoor in the year 2014. The film was based on a couple who want to marry each other but are from different cultural backgrounds. 2 States was helmed by Abhishek Varman. The film was an adaption of Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel, 2 States. Apart from the storyline, the romantic drama film also had some amazing romantic songs which are still loved by many. The film reportedly collected ₹175.02 crores at the box-office.

Kapoor and Sons

Kapoor and Sons was a family drama movie featuring Alia Bhatt, late Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor and Fawad Khan in the lead roles. Kapoor and Sons was based on the lives of two estranged brothers (Sidharth and Fawad) who return to their dysfunctional family after their grandfather (Rishi Kapoor) suffers a cardiac arrest. The Indian family drama flick was helmed by Shakun Batra and produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film reportedly collected ₹152.45 crores at the box-office.

Dear Zindagi

The movie Dear Zindagi featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt narrated the story of a girl (Alia), who bravely overcomes issues affecting her mental well-being. Helmed by Gauri Shinde, the film was the talk of the town for its brave attempt at portraying mental health with sensitivity during its release. Released in the year 2016, the film was lauded by critics, audiences and fans. The film reportedly collected ₹139.29 crores at the box-office.

Highway

The movie Highway featured Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. The film traced the journey of two characters, who fall in love with each other in the worst of situations. Helmed by well-known director Imitiaz Ali, Highway established Alia Bhatt as a force to reckon with. She played the role of Veera Tripathi in the film Highway and earned accolades and love from the audience, fans and critics alike. The film reportedly collected ‎₹47 crores at the box-office.

