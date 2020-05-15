Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Highway' & Other Movies That Touched On Psychological Concepts

Bollywood has made numerous movies on mental disorders, emotional issues and even some psychological concepts that are not common. These psychological concepts capture the attention of the viewers and make them aware of these mental issues. Here is a list of some acclaimed movies which were appreciated for their venture into the psychological genre and bringing out some unique concepts in Hindi cinema.

Highway

Highway is an Imtiaz Ali film and was the second film of Alia Bhatt as an actor. After portraying a rich spoilt high school girl in Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt amazed the audience with her acting chops in an unconventional role in Highway. The movie showcased the concept of Stockholm syndrome where Alia Bhatt, who played the role of a kidnapped victim, starts to find solace with her kidnapper. Randeep Hooda played the role of the kidnapper in the film.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Karthik Calling Karthik is the Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone movie that released in 2010. The film showcases how a normal corporate employee who leads a normal life with friends and a girlfriend suffers from a psychological disorder. The movie was produced under Farhan Akhtar's production banner itself. The movie touches on the concept of Schizophrenia where a person is unable to separate the hallucinations from reality and thus fails to understand what is real and what is not.

Anjaana Anjaani

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie Anjaana Anjaani was their first movie together which was released in 2010. The protagonists are shown as suffering from suicidal tendencies due to Acute Stress Disorder and Adjustment Disorder. However, the protagonists were able to grow out fo their psychological issues and find positivity in their life.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The Priyadarshan directed movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa showcased the protagonist Vidya Balan facing Dissociative Identity Disorder. Shiney Ahuja and Akshay Kumar play pivotal roles in the movie. The comedy-horror-psychological thriller movie is now being made into a sequel with Kartik Aaryan playing the lead. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was, however, a critically and commercially successful movie in Bollywood.

