Mahesh Bhatt Pens A Heartfelt Note On Pooja Bhatt's Birthday With A Beautiful Pic; Read

Mahesh Bhatt, the famous Bollywood filmmaker has always been quite vocal about his relationship with his daughters. His bond with his three daughters is quite evident from his social media as the filmmaker never fails to amaze his fans with cute pictures and videos of them.

His three daughters, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Alia Bhatt also never fail to shower love on their father through different posts and pictures. Today, on the occasion of his elder daughter Pooja Bhatt’s birthday, the filmmaker uploaded a cute post for her.

Mahesh Bhatt's adorable post for daughter Pooja Bhatt on her birthday

Mahesh Bhatt posted a picture of Pooja Bhatt posing with her sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt. Pooja Bhatt is seen posing with a note in her hand that seems like a birthday note for her. There is also a bunch of plants in the picture that is decorated with beautiful ribbons.

Interestingly, the director wrote beautiful words for his daughter in the caption. Addressing his daughter, he wrote that he did not give her the gift of life but instead, life gave him a gift in the form of her. Wrapping up the caption, he wished her happy birthday with several flower emoticons.

For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt is making a comeback to the big screens with her movie Sadak 2. The movie would be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and her sister Alia Bhatt would also be featured in the movie. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres on July 10, 2020.

