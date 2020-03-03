Alia Bhatt To Unite With Dinesh Vijan For A Horror-comedy? Read Details

Alia Bhatt is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt has impressed the masses with films like Raazi, Highway, Udta Punjab and much more. The actor is currently on every director’s list. Recently, it was revealed that Alia Bhatt will soon start shooting a horror-comedy film with Dinesh Vijan.

It was recently reported that Alia Bhatt wanted to essay a cheerful, carefree role since she had been portraying some intense characters in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sadak 2 at present. Reportedly, director Dinesh Vijan had narrated the film to Alia Bhatt and she gave a thumbs up. Reports also state that Alia’s team along with the makers of the film are busy working on several other aspects before the film goes on the floor.

As per reports, Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy film will be helmed by Yogesh Chandekar who previously wrote Andhadhun. Amar Kaushik, director of Stree and Bala will be the creative producer of the film. The film will reportedly go on floors around July 2020. However, no official statement has been released regarding the same.

On professional front

Alia Bhatt has quite a lot of films in her kitty. She will be starring in Gangubai Kathiawadi which is helmed and bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is based on the true story of a mafia queen and is expected to hit the silver screens on September 11, 2020. Alia Bhatt will also be sharing screen space with beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in the much-awaited film, Brahmastra which will release on December 4, 2020.

Alia Bhatt will also essay a role in her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial film Sadak 2. The film will also star her sister Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on March 25, 2020. She is also going to be seen in RRR which is helmed by S. S. Rajamouli which is a 2021 release.

