Alia Bhatt Thanks Fans For Loving 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Look, Says It Has Boosted Her

Alia Bhatt is all set to share the screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, an upcoming 2020 biographical film. Alia, in the movie, will be seen playing the titular character of Gangubai. Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her social media and unveiled her first look from Gangubai Kathiawadi, which in no time got the internet talking. Not only fans but also famous faces from the industry- Genelia D’Souza, Mahesh Bhatt, Ranveer and many others dropped their happy comments for Alia Bhatt. Here’s how Alia thanked everyone for the love.

Alia Bhatt thanks fans for pouring immense love on her first look from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s first look from her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi received a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike. Proud parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan also shared the poster on their Twitter accounts. On receiving king-sized love for her new venture, Alia took to her Twitter to thank fans for all the attention. Sharing the first look poster once again, the Brahmastra actor, in the caption, wrote, “Thank youuuu everyone, for all the love! It has given us a new burst of energy to work even harder everyday”. Check out her post:

Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released on September 11, 2020. The movie is a biographical drama based on Harjeevan Das Kathiyawadi, who was mafia and a brothel owner of Kamathipura. The movie will essay the storyline from the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.

(Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

