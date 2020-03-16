The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alia Bhatt Effortlessly Pulls Off 5 Fashion Trends That Fans Absolutely Love; Check It Out

Bollywood News

Alia Bhatt is always known to constantly challenge herself. Take a look at how she effortlessly pulls off 5 fashion trends that her fans love. Read on.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has always tried and excelled at being unique, be it in her roles or fashion choices. The young star has inspired millions of fans with her active posts on social media. She has broken barriers and has set trends in multiple instances. Listed below are some of the top fashion trends that Alia Bhatt has pulled off flawlessly. 

READ:Alia Bhatt's Photos With Her Sister Pooja Bhatt Reflect Their Unbreakable Bond; See Pics

Top 5 fashion trends that Alia Bhatt pulled off flawlessly

READ:Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In Sweet Unseen Picture, Arjun-Malaika Complete The Frame

Alia Bhatt's photos that showcase how she has opted for fresh colors every now and then

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Highway actor uses 'Less is more' trend showcasing how just a mang tikka is sometimes enough

READ:Alia Bhatt's Birthday: Soni Razdan Has Topical Wish With Cute Pics, Neetu Kapoor Reacts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

She nails the 'no makeup look' in the following pictures

READ:Shaheen Bhatt Showers Love For 'best Friend' 'partner-in-crime' Sister Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt aces the 'Solid' look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

She tries something different with the tassels and plaid attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
70% INCREASE IN INTERNET TRAFFIC
Sensex
STOCK MARKET DOWN BY 4.5 PERCENT
COVID-19
WEBSITE TO MONITOR CASES DEVELOPED
PM Modi
SHARMA PRAISES PM'S EFFORTS
Yuvraj
YUVRAJ MAKES FUN OF GAYLE
IPL 2020
MS DHONI PRACTICES WICKETKEEPING