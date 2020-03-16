Alia Bhatt Effortlessly Pulls Off 5 Fashion Trends That Fans Absolutely Love; Check It Out

Alia Bhatt has always tried and excelled at being unique, be it in her roles or fashion choices. The young star has inspired millions of fans with her active posts on social media. She has broken barriers and has set trends in multiple instances. Listed below are some of the top fashion trends that Alia Bhatt has pulled off flawlessly.

Top 5 fashion trends that Alia Bhatt pulled off flawlessly

Alia Bhatt's photos that showcase how she has opted for fresh colors every now and then

Highway actor uses 'Less is more' trend showcasing how just a mang tikka is sometimes enough

She nails the 'no makeup look' in the following pictures

Alia Bhatt aces the 'Solid' look

She tries something different with the tassels and plaid attire

