Alia Bhatt Enjoys Snorkeling Session With Akansha & Anushka In Maldives, Watch Video

Alia Bhatt is enjoying her vacay in the Maldives with her girl gang including sister Shaheen Bhatt and BFF Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. The actress recently gave a sneak peek into the snorkeling session that she enjoyed underwater with her gang. Anushka Ranjan took to Instagram and shared a video that showed all getting ready and excited for the underwater sport.

Alia Bhatt enjoys snorkeling with BFF

The video starts with Anushka giving a glimpse of the bright sunny weather of Maldives from outside her hotel, followed by a video that showed the girls sitting in a small boat while riding to the place where the water sport is conducted. Alia, Akansha, and Shaheen were seen giggling and waving at the camera while sharing their excitement over the same. Anushka captioned the video and wrote, “Snorkeling with these snugglies #Maldives #Snorkeling.”

Alia also took to her Instagram and shared a picture with her BFF while having a gala time together in bikinis in the Maldives. In the picture, the trio struck for a perfect picture pose in their different vibrant colour swimsuits. Alia captioned the post and wrote, “heal, learn, grow, love.” Earlier, Alia had shared her picture soaking the sun at the beach while striking pose with her hair let down. Shaheen Bhatt was surely missing in the pictures, yet she shared her close up pictures on Instagram. She even shared a picture with sister Alia and captioned it with fish emoticons. In the picture, the two sisters can be seen striking a pose together by the beach.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia Bhatt had only one release last year, Sadak 2, where she was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. It was the sequel to the veteran filmmaker's 1991 Sadak. The movie traced the return of Sanjay Dutt's character Ravi, while Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt, who was in the original, too appeared in the movie. She has two films in her kitty including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiwadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. She will also be seen in her next Ayan Mukerji directorial film Bharhmastra where she will share screen space with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

