Alia Bhatt's moments with BFF Akansha & Anushka from Maldives vacation is pure bliss

Alia Bhatt had entered the New Year with a vacation with actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and their families. And her second trip of the year was with the other loved ones, her friends. The actor has set off to the Maldives with her sister Shaheen and friends Anushka and Akansha Ranjan, and the moments are vacation goals.

Alia Bhatt and co chill in Maldives

After enjoying a ‘dinner date’ with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia seems to be having a gala time in the Maldives. The Student of the Year star then let her hair down by posing in the bikini on the beach. She was not alone as sister duo, actors Akansha and Anushka too joined as they delightedly struck a pose in the sun in their swimsuits.

Akansha captioned the post, 'so the whole world knows my love for you is so big' and fans would agree, looking at the bonding of the trio.

Shaheen Bhatt might not have been in the pictures, but she too was struck by the beauty of the scenic locales and the beaches in the Maldives.

Previously, she had shared a stunning snap of Alia in a red dress, and the duo also had enjoyed a fun-filled ride, waving their legs outside their vehicle

Alia Bhatt on the professional front

Alia Bhatt had only one release last year, Sadak 2, where she was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time.

It was the sequel to the veteran filmmaker's 1991 Sadak. The movie traced the return of Sanjay Dutt's character Ravi, while Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt, who was in the original, too appeared in the movie. She was cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

She has two films by renowned directors in her kitty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiwadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor had been shooting for both the films over the past two months.

The other film of hers is Brahmastra, where she will be pairing up with Ranbir for the first time. The movie is in post-production stage at the moment and likely to release this year.

