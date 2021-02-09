Alia Bhatt Fills In For BF Ranbir Kapoor On IG, Announces 'he Is Sharing His Wardrobe'

On Monday night, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to make an announcement on behalf of her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, who is not on social media. In her post, Alia mentioned that Ranbir's personal wardrobe has been put up for sale to help kids battling cancer. More so, this venture is in collaboration with Co-Exist, which was founded by Alia herself. The caption on her post read, "Tada... Ranbir is sharing his wardrobe with you. Proceeds will provide holistic nutrition to children fighting cancer." The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star is currently in the Maldives, holidaying with her girl-gang.

Alia announces Ranbir's new venture

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Receives Rose From His Little Fan On Rose Day; Actor Shares Picture

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans are elated with the latter's gesture. Several fan clubs shared the posters and lauded the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor. Meanwhile, Alia is also hitting the headlines as her photos from the Maldives vacation took the internet by storm. On Sunday morning, Alia Bhatt shared a series of photos in which she was chilling at the beach.

In the first picture, she pulled off a printed swimwear while happily posing for the camera, whereas in the second pic, she glammed up her look with a pair of flashy sunglasses. She sported an all-white swimsuit. Sharing the same, she wrote in the caption, "Blue seas and a Pisces." In no time, fans rushed to drop endearing comments on her post. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Manish Malhotra, Ami Patel, Lakshmi Lehr, and several others were in awe of Alia's beauty.

Also Read | What's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's' Lata Up To After Quitting Daily Soaps? Here's A Look

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor Drops Dance Bloopers With Her 'favs', Thanks Them For Being 'patient'

On the work front, Bollywood's lovebirds will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In 2020, Alia dropped a video and revealed that Brahmastra was all set to release on December 4, however, the movie's release date got postponed due to the pandemic

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Feb 6 Written Update: Police Arrests Samar, Anupamaa Shows Her New Avatar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.