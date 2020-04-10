Songs From Alia Bhatt's 'Dear Zindagi' That Are All About Love And Breakup

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has won hearts of the audience with her compelling performances in numerous films. One of her finest performances, Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt bagged many praises from the critics and the audience. Apart from the storyline, the music album of the film was also lauded by the critics. Here is a complete list of the songs in Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi.

Jukebox of Alia Bhatt's film Dear Zindagi

Love You Zindagi

Love You Zindagi plays at the end of the film when Alia Bhatt's character Kaira finally moves on in her life. The lyrics of the song picturised on Alia are much loved by fans and the audience. Amit Trivedi and Jasleen Royal sang the song penned by Kausar Munir.

Tu Hi Hai

The song, Tu Hi Hai, is all about the excitement an individual experiences after falling in love. The song has been sung by Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar. Ali Zafar also sang the song written by Kausar Munir. Alia and Ali's chemistry in the song is considered unmissable. Arijit Singh has also vocalised the song.

Taarefon Se

The song explores the feeling of love and how much effort an individual puts to display affection towards his or her partner. The music of the song is composed by Amit Trivedi. On the other side, Arijit Singh has vocalised the song along with Amit Trivedi.

Let's Break Up

The song might sound heart-breaking with its name but it is not. The song is a kind of dancing number, featuring Kunal Kapoor along with Alia. Vishal Dadlani has given his voice to this song.

Just Go To Hell

Just Go To Hell plays when Kaira gets frustrated because of the mess in her life including a breakup with Raghu and her landlord asking her to leave the place. In the song, the struggles and efforts put by Alia's character Kaira to pretend she is alright was quite evident. The song was written by Kausar Munir and Sunidhi Chauhan has sung the song.

Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le

This song is a remake of 1983's hit song with the same name. Arijit Singh has given his soulful voice to the song. The song comes as a bonus in the music album of the film. Another version of it was sung by Alia Bhatt.

