'Anupamaa' Feb 6 Written Update: Police Arrests Samar, Anupamaa Shows Her New Avatar

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Kavya files a police complaint against Samar, the inspectors barge into Shah household and arrest him. After this, Anupamaa fumes in anger and decides to get to any lengths to save her son from the police custody. She visits Vanraj and Kavya's house and leaves the duo startled with her never-before-seen avatar. Here's Anupamaa 6 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 6 Feb 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa latest episode, a group of inspectors enter the house and arrest Samar. When Leela and Hasmukh ask them about the same, they declare that Kavya has filed a complaint of domestic violence against Samar. A shattered Anupamaa asks her son about the same, after which, he tells her that he had gone to get the answers from his father. He also tells the family that he wanted to know and see how his father has stooped down to lying.

Anupamaa runs behind the police car and falls on the ground. He walks bare-foot and soon her ankle starts bleeding. She rushes to Vanraj and Kavya's house and yells at the duo. She tells them that involving the kids in their personal matter was the last thing that was expected from them. While Anupamaa lashes out at Kavya, Vanraj is confused with what's happening in the house. He is unaware of the fact that Kavya has filed a complaint against his son. Kavya tells Anupamaa that she had to do it as she was scared of Samar's anger.

More so, she also tells them that she was scared that he would hit her. After this, both, Anupamaa and Vanraj, together, tell her that Samar will never do any such things. Kavya is stunned to see the duo's coordination and their faith in their son. Anupamaa challenges them and also tells them that they will soon be in jail for straight ten years as she has penned down all their mistakes and has also written down about all the times when they both physically and mentally broke her down. She adds that if a lie can put Samnar into jail, then a series of true incidences will make them regret everything they have right now.

