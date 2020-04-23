Alia Bhatt Inspires Mumbai Police's Lockdown Meme Urging People To Stay At Home

With Coronavirus lockdown in place, the Mumbai police department has been leading the pack in the country when it comes to raising awareness about the outbreak. Known for their quick wit and humour, Mumbai police have come up with creative ways to raise awareness about the deadly disease through their social media handles. Recently, the Mumbai police shared a meme featuring Safeena, the character played by actor Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy.

The caption of the meme read, “That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown”.

READ: Rohit Shetty Welcomes Real Singham In Style As Mumbai Police Debuts On Instagram; Watch

'MEMEbai Police'

Since shared, the post has garnered more than 3,500 likes, prompting many to call Mumbai Police the ‘meme police’. Netizens have also been flooding the timeline with appreciations for the department. While one user wrote, “MEMEbai police”, another user said, “Mission aborted. Thanks for informing us on time now we are safe”.

My face if someone is moving around outside without a reason! pic.twitter.com/ZBzpr65UJm — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) April 21, 2020

so creative ! — gauravanki (@gauravanki) April 21, 2020

Love this account! — Prajakta (@prajaktask27) April 21, 2020

Hats off to ur creativity... Like really 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Priyanka Mahadik (@priyu085) April 21, 2020

READ: Watch: Mumbai Police Conducts Flag March In Dharavi To Instill Confidence In Residents

Ever since the lockdown in India has begun, the Mumbai police department has used Twitter as a medium to raise awareness as well as to give people some form of entertainment at the time of crisis. Last week, the department used Sarabhai vs Sarabhai memes to aware people of the importance of wearing masks and practising social distancing. It also shared Powerpuff Girls-related memes and Harry Potter graphics to inform citizens about the deadly disease. Indian Premier League and old Vodafone advertisements are other subjects Mumbai police used for its awareness campaign.

Meanwhile, India currently has more than 21,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 681 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.6 million people.

(Image source: MumbaiPolice/Twitter)

READ: Mumbai Police Use Excerpt From Michael Jackson's Song To Raise Awareness On COVID-19

READ: Mumbai Police's 'You & I Will Meet Again' Tweet Spreads Smiles Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.