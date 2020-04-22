Alia Bhatt Pens A Poem On Earth Day, Says 'I Promise To Care For Our Planet'

Even though the world is currently facing the coronavirus pandemic, people worldwide are celebrating Earth Day as a ray of sunshine that soon things will become normal again. Bollywood stars too have started celebrating the special day and finding creative ways to pay a tribute to mother Earth. 2 States actor Alia Bhatt while doing her bit, penned a poem for the planet where she expressed how “grateful she is for today and every day.”

Alia Bhatt pens poem on earth day

Since morning several stars have been sharing their thoughts on social media and were ardent about the love they share for the planet. To extend her beautiful wishes to mother earth, Alia Bhatt wrote a poem to celebrate the day. She shared a video on her Instagram where she recited her poem and thanked the planet for everything it has done for us.

Some excerpts from the poem were, “Today and every day I am grateful for the sunrise and sunset. For the forests full of trees, to the animals, the birds. The lake river and seas. I am grateful for all we’ve built.” Concluding the poem, she promised and pledged to take care of the planet and everything it has given us. “Today and every day, I promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer. I promise to value our home by doing better. I choose to celebrate earth day, Today, and every single day!”

As soon as Alia shared this gripping and impressive video on her social media, several friends and fans of the actress applauded her efforts and thanked her for sharing such positivity amid the pandemic. Stylist Ami Patel was the first one to share her love and pour in her heart for the poem. Followed by Ami were Anaita Adajania and Gauhar Khan who too loved the poem which was written and narrated by the star. One of the users expressed his love for the amazing poem and wrote, “waooo,” while another who was impressed by Alia’s thoughts wrote, “Awesome.”

