Alia Bhatt Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Wore The Golden Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Lehenga Better?

Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor are two Bollywood divas who are known for their impeccable sense of style. On multiple occasions, many celebrities have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. The charming Alia Bhatt and the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor have also been in a similar situation. Both of them opted for a shimmery gold lehenga. Take a look and decide who wore it better:

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Feel-good Films To Watch On A Rather Lazy Day

Alia Bhatt

The Gully Boy actor has the ability to pull off designer looks effortlessly. In this case, the actor was spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony in a glittering outfit that had all eyes on her. Alia was spotted in a sparkling gold lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. The lehenga featured heavy embellishment that made sure Bhatt stood out among the crowd. The lehenga was paired with a similar blouse and the sheer dupatta balanced her look well.

Bhatt kept her makeup subtle by choosing nude lips, kohl-lined eyes and blow-dried hair to complete her look. Given the nature of the event, she made sure all the elements of her look came together perfectly, including her accessories. The Raazi actor paired her shimmery look with gold chaandbalis from Shrihari Diagems by Anirudh.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Behind The Scenes From Mahesh Bhatt's Directorial 'Sadak 2'

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actor wore this ethnic ensemble at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception. The Abu Jani-Sandeep Ghosla ensembled lehenga had mirror embellishments and a bold blouse that had a very rich look. The actor kept her choice of jewellery simple and tasteful with chaandbalis. As for hair and makeup, Janhvi kept a pretty exterior with nude make-up and kohl-lined eyes. She tied her hair in a messy low-bun so as to give her a mature look.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Praises Salman Khan's Latest Song 'Pyaar Karona', Calls It 'lovely'

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar, Surbhi Jyoti & Alia Bhatt Show How To Rock Gowns Like A Pro

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.