Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff joined by Ayesha; Alia Bhatt meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Be it work or relaxation, the stars of the film industry went out and about in Mumbai on Tuesday and could not escape the paparazzi lens. Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among the ones captured in the city diaries. While the former duo met up for a ‘date’ amid their rumoured relationship, the actor-filmmaker met over discussions related to their film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bollywood stars snapped

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were clicked as they exited a restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra on Tuesday. The Baaghi 2 stars kept it casual in casual tops and track pants.

They were joined by the former’s mother Ayesha. The trio were also spotted in the car on their way, where they seemed to share some light-hearted moments.

The rumoured star couple has been making headlines for their vacations to the Maldives, twice in the past few months. Despite not sharing posts with each other, their moments from the trip often go viral.

The duo also has multiple films in their kitty, with Tiger set to feature in Ganapath: Part 1, and Disha in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were clicked for a meeting in Mumbai. While the actor acknowledged the cameras in a one-piece white dress, the filmmaker was in his familiar black kurta-pyjama outfit.

The shooting of their film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been going on for over a year, and recently resumed after the COVID-19 lockdown. The makers recently announced that the movie will hit the theatres in 2021.

