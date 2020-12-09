Alia Bhatt Gives Sneak-peek Into The Sets Of SS Rajamouli's Directorial 'RRR'; See Post

Alia Bhatt has amassed a huge fan following because of her performances in movies. She is also quite active on Instagram as she lets her fans and followers of her whereabouts. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a good vibes day on the sets of her upcoming movie RRR. Scroll to see the picture.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘good vibes’ day on sets

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share a good vibes picture from the sets of her upcoming movie RRR. It was a boomerang video in which one o the movie’s crewmates is seen adjusting the light curtain. She has kept a palm tree in focus in the story. In the caption of the story, she wrote, ‘One of those days’ and also added a good vibes sticker underneath it.

The Raazi actor is currently shooting for the S S Rajamouli’s Telugu directorial movie 'RRR'. The plot of the movie revolves around a fictional tale of two freedom fighters who had fought against the rule of the British and the Nizaam in Hyderabad respectively. RRR movie will be dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

RRR cast is a star-studded affair. Its cast includes prominent names from the industry like NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. RRR’s release date is announced to be January 8, 2020. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. Her Instagram is full of pictures and videos from the actor’s personal and professional life. She shares pictures of her pets cats quite frequently as well. Alia Bhatt’s Instagram also frequently sees pictures of her family as well. Her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and father Mahesh Bhatt make it to her feed as well.

The actor has been a part of many blockbuster films as well. She debuted with the movie Student Of The Year which was a huge success. She also went on to star in 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank. She has also won many awards and accolades for her performances in films.

Image courtesy- @aliaabhatt Instagram

