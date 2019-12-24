Alia Bhatt Gives Ranbir Kapoor 'The Death Stare' As He Hides His Face, Internet Divided

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who will be seen sharing screen space for the first time attended Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's bash late last night. The duo were seen arriving in the car together sporting casuals. While Alia was seen dressed in a yellow suit, Ranbir was spotted looking handsome in a classic black shirt. However, the picture is quite regular, something caught the attention of netizens. If looked carefully, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen hiding from the shutterbugs, while Bhatt can be seen looking at him quite seriously, more so giving him the death stare. Take a look below-

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt papped together

Ranbir Kapoor and his mum spotted at Alia's house

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples of B-town. The two of them will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film, Brahmastra and fans and netizens are extremely excited! And while the two are spotted together quite often in a surprise, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted arriving in their car at Alia Bhatt's house. In the picture, Neetu Kapoor can be seen looking quite busy on her phone.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also portraying an important role in the movie. The film will release at the end of the year 2019. This will be the first time when the couple will be seen sharing the screen space together. The film is considered to be a very grand and important project for Dharma Productions as a lot of time has been reportedly spent on the pre-production of the project.

