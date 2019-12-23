WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Aces Handstand In Video Dishing Out Major Monday Motivation For Fans

Ranbir Kapoor in a video was seen dishing out some major Monday motivation as he was seen perfecting a handstand all by himself! In the video, the actor's fitness trainer can be seen helping him balance on the head with the support of his hands. Surprising fans and netizens, this is the first time, a video as such of the Brahmastra actor has surfaced on the internet. Although the actor is busy in between shoots, he always takes up time to work out and is also seen engaging in a friendly football match with his friends weekly. Take a look below-

Ranbir Kapoor dishes out Monday Motivation:

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema. He made his acting debut in the 2007 romantic-drama Saawariya, which did not do well at the box office. He rose to fame with his performances in movies like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and Raajneeti. Ranbir Kapoor is the recipient of several awards and his notable movies include Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Sanju and many more.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is working on the most anticipated films of 2020 Brahmastra. Pictures of him wearing an arm cast at the airport went viral on the internet. Fans and followers of the actor took to social media to express their concern and to ask the versatile actor as to what happened with him. The next schedule of the movie will be reportedly shot in Manali.

About the film Brahmastra

Brahmastra is helmed by Ayan Mukherjee. Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The superhero sci-fi film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.

