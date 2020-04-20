Alia Bhatt Gives Sister Shaheen Bhatt 'pudding Vibes' With Her No-makeup Glow

The Bhatt sisters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are utilising their quarantine time to its fullest as the sister-duo has successfully managed to keep themselves busy and entertained amid the COVID-19 lockdown. In addition to baking and reading, the Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt has been trying her hand at photography too. However, Alia's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt also seems to be taking cues from her sibling for upping her photography game.

Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she gave her sister Shaheen Bhatt 'pudding vibes'

After sharing a candid photograph of Alia Bhatt and her cat Edward 'pretending' to be asleep, recently, Shaheen Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to post an adorable picture of her younger sister Alia Bhatt, who turned muse for her to help Shaheen hone her photography skills.

Alia was all smiles in the picture as she posed for the camera, slaying the no-makeup look. Dressed in a white t-shirt with cherry-prints on it, Alia seemed to have spent a lazy day as lounged on her sofa, chilling alongside her sister. Shaheen captioned the picture writing, "Pudding vibes." Check out the photograph below:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt garnered a lot of critical acclaims for her performance in the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, alongside Ranveer Singh. Alia will next be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in the period-drama titled Takht. She will also play the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next titled Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also marks Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first-ever project together.

