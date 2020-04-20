Alia Bhatt's Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Sunglasses | Check Out

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank along with Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha. The Raazi actor continues to rule the hearts of her fans ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year. Alia is a true fashionista who can slay in any outfit and has always got her style game on point. Many times, she is snapped with her favourite accessory - sunglasses - and she makes average shades look like unique pieces. Here are the pictures that are proof of Alia Bhatt’s obsession with sunglasses.

Alia and her sunglasses obsession

1. From West Los Angeles

2. A click of Murad and Safeena

3. Alia in an all-denim attire

4. Twinning with Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor

5. Alia's airport look

6. An amazing view from tinted glasses

7. Alia's all-black attire

8. While promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania

