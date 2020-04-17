Here Is Alia Bhatt's Social Media Recap Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Here

Alia Bhatt has got her fans intrigued by her beautiful posts and activities amidst the COVID-19 lockdown time. She took to her Instagram and posted a lot of posts to show her fans what she is up to in the lockdown.

The Highway actor is one of the most beautiful actors of Bollywood and over and over again inspires her fans with quirky posts and tweets of cooking or reading books, learning new something or spending time with her cute pets at home. Let’s have a ride at Alia Bhat’s quarantine life during the COVID-19 lockdown, and posts that she posted on Instagram so far-

Also read | Lockdown Memes Featuring Alia Bhatt Will Leave Fans In Splits; Check The Funniest Ones

Here’s a social media recap of Alia Bhatt’s Instagram quarantine days

Alia Bhatt telling her fans to stay at home and be safe. She posted some photos on her Instagram of herself while taking some selfies or looking outside the window, and more. Have a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram pictures that she posted during the lockdown time.

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt's caption on this post, Stay home & ... take selfies cause a little vanity never hurt nobody..🧚😬 #stayhomestaysafe 💪

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Alia captioned the picture saying, stay home &... watch the sunset 🌄

#stayhomestaysafe

P.S - 📸 credit to my all time fav photographer RK 💗

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

While most of the actors are cooking during the COVID-10 lockdown at home, here is a cake baked by Alia Bhat. She says,

Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister 🧑🏼‍🍳 @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread

#learntsomethingnew 🖖

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Alia Bhatt Mourns Taj Hotel Staff Ronald D’Mello’s Demise Due To COVID 19; See Post

Alia Bhatt lighting candles during the COVID-19 lockdown, Have a look here-

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt spending some time with her all-time favorite pets and also showing off some photography.

Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!💗 #lovethypet

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

LOVE!🌻

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Alia's adorable cat and her caption read,

Look at that face!

#lovethypet ☀️☀️

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Pic With Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra Is Unmissable

Alia also posted a picture with her dad when she was missing him, and captioned the pic saying,

Stay home &... go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy💗 #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Her Instagram also had this post of a letter that conveys a message to take care of your pets during this COVID-19 lockdown day at home. Read the whole letter here.

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

The Highway actor's social media is also full of images of books that she read during these quarantine days. It seems like Alia loves to read books and also learn new things. Have a look at these Alia Bhatt's Instagram posts of books and other things.

Alia says, stay home & .... finish a book 📖😇

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

“Reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are“ - Mason Cooley

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Stay home & .. learn something new 📚

Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt

Also read | SS Rajamouli Reveals Why Alia Bhatt Is Perfect For Her Role In The Film 'RRR'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.