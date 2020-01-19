Alia Bhatt Gives Fans Style And Fitness Inspiration With Her Gym Wear

Alia Bhatt is one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood who constantly inspires her fans with her fashionable outfits. Interestingly, her style game is not limited to award functions or parties, the actor slays in her gym looks the same way. She is the one actor in Bollywood who always sends out fresh, positive vibes through her gym attire. The gym wear is not only stylish but can be effortlessly pulled off by her fans. So if you are having a hard time sticking to your New Year’s resolution to work out regularly, Alia Bhatt‘s gym outfit may certainly inspire you to hit the gym again.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra's Rumoured Girlfriends In Bollywood; From Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani

Alia Bhatt rocks her workout outfits

The actor has been a big inspiration not only to her fans but for anyone who is into fitness or is looking to embark on a fitness journey. Take a look:

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Thanks Fans For Loving 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Look, Says It Has Boosted Her

Alia Bhatt sports a variety of different outfits for her workout sessions. The actor keeps it very simple as she matches her slim-fit leggings with a racer back tank top or a sports bra. Alia Bhatt is also often seen working out in a onesie.

While on her way to the gym, she simply puts on a cool jacket along with a backpack. Looking at her posts, it also becomes evident that Alia Bhatt loves treating her fans with fitness and workout regime on social media, apart from the inspiring clothing she wears during her training sessions.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Look Gets All Love From Mahesh Bhatt And Soni Razdan

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Look Gets All Love From Mahesh Bhatt And Soni Razdan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.