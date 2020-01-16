The Debate
Sidharth Malhotra's Rumoured Girlfriends In Bollywood; From Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani

Bollywood News

Sidharth Malhotra's life has always been in the spotlight for his relationship status. The actor also spoke about his dating rumours with Kiara Advani. Read on

sidharth malhotra

Relationship speculations are a part of every Bollywood celebrity's life. Their personal life is constantly being talked about. Whenever a B-town actor is spotted with a female actor, speculations about them dating start making headlines. Speaking of which, actor Siddharth Malhotra has made headlines several times as he has been linked to various Bollywood beauties. Sidharth Malhotra's alleged link-ups have become the talk of the town. Let us take a look at the list of Sidharth's rumoured girlfriends.

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra's Work Out Secrets Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym

Sidharth Malhotra's list of girlfriends

Alia Bhatt

After Sidharth and Alia's debut movie Student Of The Year, there were rumours that they both were dating. However, Sidharth has always denied the speculations about him dating Alia. Both Sidharth and Alia Bhatt have been spotted many times together at events, parties and festivals.

 

ALSO READ | Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra's Combat Mode As Kargil Hero Vikram Batra Is Stem-winding

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted on the sets of Marjaavaan. Both the actors will also be seen in the upcoming movie Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara Advani were rumoured to be spotted going on dates. However, both actors denied dating rumours when asked about the same.

ALSO READ | Aditya Roy Kapur In 'Malang' Looks Like A Mirror Image Of 'Ek Villain's' Sidharth Malhotra

Jacqueline Fernandes

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandes worked in the 2015 movie Brothers together. After which in the year 2017, they appeared in the movie titled, A Gentleman. Sidharth also said that he always enjoyed Jacqueline's company as a friend. Previously, Jacqueline Fernandes also posted a picture on her Instagram profile with Sidharth Malhotra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

ALSO READ | Sidharth Malhotra's Stunning Pictures From His Dubai Vacation

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

 

 

