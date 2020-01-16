Sidharth Malhotra's Rumoured Girlfriends In Bollywood; From Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani

Relationship speculations are a part of every Bollywood celebrity's life. Their personal life is constantly being talked about. Whenever a B-town actor is spotted with a female actor, speculations about them dating start making headlines. Speaking of which, actor Siddharth Malhotra has made headlines several times as he has been linked to various Bollywood beauties. Sidharth Malhotra's alleged link-ups have become the talk of the town. Let us take a look at the list of Sidharth's rumoured girlfriends.

Sidharth Malhotra's list of girlfriends

Alia Bhatt

After Sidharth and Alia's debut movie Student Of The Year, there were rumours that they both were dating. However, Sidharth has always denied the speculations about him dating Alia. Both Sidharth and Alia Bhatt have been spotted many times together at events, parties and festivals.

[PICS] Deepika Padukone with Fawad Khan, Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt at the #PIKU success party. pic.twitter.com/3aQeBd3CH5 — Deepika Addicts (@deepikaddicts) May 19, 2015

Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt at a holi party yesterday.. Do you think they are dating… https://t.co/40FCjONBw6 pic.twitter.com/ZgyqLjKWTC — bollybreak.in (@bolly_break) March 7, 2015

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted on the sets of Marjaavaan. Both the actors will also be seen in the upcoming movie Shershaah. Sidharth and Kiara Advani were rumoured to be spotted going on dates. However, both actors denied dating rumours when asked about the same.

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Starring #Shershaah Goes On Floors.



Directed by Vishnu Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/4YVMxweytz — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 7, 2019

Jacqueline Fernandes

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandes worked in the 2015 movie Brothers together. After which in the year 2017, they appeared in the movie titled, A Gentleman. Sidharth also said that he always enjoyed Jacqueline's company as a friend. Previously, Jacqueline Fernandes also posted a picture on her Instagram profile with Sidharth Malhotra.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

