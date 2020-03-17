Alia Bhatt 'goes Mad Without Work' Reveals Sister Shaheen Bhatt In New Sister Tag Video

The fans of Alia Bhatt might be extremely excited to see their favourite star on Youtube. Alia has recently opened her Youtube channel and has been sharing a number of entertaining videos on her channel. She recently uploaded a video of her and Shaheen playing the famous game Sister Tag. Sister Tag involves answering questions that are related to the sisters. In the same context, Shaheen recently revealed the one thing Alia can’t live without. Read more about what Shaheen Bhatt had to say about her sister, Alia Bhatt.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Throwback Fangirl Moment With 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth Is Too Good To Be Missed

Also Read | From Nick Jonas To Alia Bhatt; Take A Look At Their Popular Hand Emoji Challenge On TikTok

Shaheen Bhatt on Alia's work ethic

Shaheen Bhatt was recently featured on Alia Bhatt’s Youtube channel for the sister tag video. The video revealed a lot of things about the two Bhatt sisters and certainly gave a dive into their personal lives. Shaheen was asked to name one thing that is extremely essential for Alia Bhatt’s survival. Shaheen revealed that Alia cannot live without work. This can be proved by the number of outstanding movies Alia has contributed to the Bollywood film industry. Shaheen also says that Alia Bhatt goes mad if she has nothing to do.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Reveals Shaheen Bhatt Used To Lock Her In The Bathroom And Put The Lights Off

Alia Bhatt's Youtube Channel

Alia Bhatt is one of the most prominent figures who are active on social media. The star has started her Youtube page that has attracted over 1.33 million subscribers on her channel. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulaniya star has also shared a number of entertaining videos on her channel. She has shared a total of 26 videos on her channel and is all set to release some more entertaining clips on her channel.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Gives Alia Bhatt Hard Time In Birthday Message; Riddhima Posts Family Moment

Also Read | Haven't Watched Alia Bhatt's 'Highway'? Here Are Reasons Why It's Worth Watching; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.