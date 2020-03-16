Katrina Kaif gives Alia Bhatt hard time in birthday message, Riddhima posts family moment

Alia Bhatt had a memorable time as she turned 27 on Sunday by partying with her ‘girl gang’, best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, among others. And it was a similar atmosphere on social media, with wishes galore from celebrities. While her family posted adorable pictures of the Kalank star and stars too had sweet ways to convey birthday greetings, some of the interesting wishes were from Katrina Kaif and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt In Sweet Unseen Picture, Arjun-Malaika Complete The Frame

It is a known fact that Katrina and Alia were close at one time, when they were termed ‘BFFs’ and even shot for a friendship-based chat show then. The actor-duo used to even be gym buddies then. Katrina posted one of the videos from that time, where she is making Alia do squats, to wish her.

Alia is seen having a hard time, even expressing her pain while performing the exercises, while Katrina is the hard taskmaster and in no mood to relent.

READ: Alia Bhatt Visits Katrina Kaif As Their Recent Bonding Continues, Priyanka Chopra Joins In

The message was completely in contrast, wishing her ‘Happy Birthday’ and asking her to “Just keep being you.”

Alia also responded to the post, thanking ‘dearest Katy.’

Here’s the post

While the equation between the two has reportedly changed since Alia started dating Katrina’s ex Ranbir Kapoor, the duo has been seen bonding again, getting snapped meeting two times in the last few weeks.

READ: Alia Bhatt Shares Cute Pictures Of Her Cats On Instagram; Here Are The Best Ones

Meanwhile, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called Alia ‘cuteness’, along with a picture of the Kapoor family, where her husband and daughter, Rishi-Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain are goofing along with the couple.

Here’s the post

Be it Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha or Arjun Kapoor, there were wishes galore for Alia Bhatt. The best ones, however, were shared by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Pooja Bhatt, as they featured cute throwback pictures of Alia.

READ: Alia Bhatt Effortlessly Pulls Off 5 Fashion Trends That Fans Absolutely Love; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.