Alia Bhatt Had A 'can't Get Out Of Bed Kinda Day' And Its Too Relatable! See Post

Alia Bhatt had quite a lazy day yesterday on January 22, 2021, as she expressed in her Instagram story. The actor shared a collage of pictures as she spent a laid-back day in bed and relaxed. Read along and take a look at her story and more.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Gives Sneak-peek Into The Sets Of SS Rajamouli's Directorial 'RRR'; See Post

Alia Bhatt had a ‘can’t get out of bed kinda day’

Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The actor had a rather lazy Friday, yesterday on January 22, 2021, as she shared on her IG stories. Alia shared a collage of pictures as she stayed all cosy in her bad and one of the pictures even caught her dozing off. She wrote along with the pictures, “can’t get out of bed kinda day” as was evident.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shares A Stunning Selfie While Munching On Some French Fries At Home; See Pic

Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The actor shares several moments from occasions and her life on her Instagram feed. She shares pictures with her pets, from her trips around the country and abroad, and quite often with her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt. She recently also launched her own sustainable and conscious clothing brand for kids, Ed-a-mamma.

Alia Bhatt launches clothing brand Ed-a-mamma

The actor recently launched a conscious clothing range which does clothes for kids from the age of 2 to 14 years. The brand aims at conscious production of clothes which means it practices production that is in no way harmful for the environment. Alia also mentions that the brand is homegrown and was started from her very own home.

The actor launched and announced her brand through Instagram on November 26, 2020. She wrote in its description “Ta-da! Presenting Ed-a-Mamma! To begin with, it’s a line of children’s clothing. For 2 to 14-year-olds. It's made from natural fabrics. With nature themes. And each garment comes with a seed ball that takes kids (and parents) back to nature. The tags double up as bookmarks. The buttons are not made of plastic. Even leftover fabric is transformed into hair ties and potlis. Every garment tells a story. And nurtures a love of nature among children”.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Gives A Glimpse From The Sets Of SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus 'RRR', See Here

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shares Post On Passing Of Her Pet Cat Sheeba, Writes 'Goodbye My Angel'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.