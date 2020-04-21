Salman Khan And Sohail Khan's Action-thriller 'Sher Khan' Pushed To 2022?

Salman Khan is all set to entertain the audience with an amazing lineup post lockdown. The actor has movies like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in his kitty. In the recent past, a media report suggested that Salman Khan is collaborating with his brother Sohail Khan for the movie titled Sher Khan. Recently, an entertainment portal report suggested that the movie Sher Khan has now been put on hold.

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan would be collaborating for the fourth time for Sher Khan. Reportedly, Sher Khan is a Tarzan-inspired movie with lots of jungle adventure. The reports also suggest that Salman Khan would be seen in a never-seen-before action avatar with plenty of animals for the company. Reports add that the movie Sher Khan, scheduled to kickstart in 2020, is now pushed to 2022.

Also Read| Here are some interesting facts about Salman Khan’s movie 'Tere Naam'; Read more about it

According to the media report, the movie is pushed forward because Salman Khan is not happy with the script. Sohail has gone back to the storyboard for the third time to make amendments to the script. But because Salman Khan is still not satisfied, it was decided to put a hold on Sher Khan, as added by the reports. The director Sohail Khan is also on the same page as that of Salman Khan on this matter.

Reportedly, Sohail Khan is completely okay with re-working on the script as many times as it is required. This is because he reportedly too wants Sher Khan to be a masterpiece in the action genre. Salman Khan was all set to start Sher Khan this year, but now he has reportedly given the dates to Sajid Nadiadwala for the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also Read| Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 2' has interesting trivia that fans should know; Read here

Also Read| Salman Khan talks about his new independent song 'Pyaar Karona'

Also Read| From Salman Khan to Jaaved Jaaferi; Here are celebs who made news today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.