Alia Bhatt Urges Fans To 'unite To Ignite Fire' In The Homes Of Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The coronavirus lockdown has left thousands of poor people on the streets without food. With several people joining hands to support and help the needy with food, Alia Bhatt shared a video on her Twitter handle acknowledging the people who are working together to feed the hungry.

Alia Bhatt shares intriguing video on Twitter

A joint initiative started by the Phool Versha foundation and NamMyoho Daan where they are working to help people in need by distributing food packets on the streets of Mumbai. Praising the efforts of the foundation and urging people to step out and unite for the noble cause, Ali Bhatt shared a video on the micro-blogging site.

In the short clip, villagers can be seen opening up about their problems of unavailability of essentials and how difficult it is for them to survive without food during the lockdown. Several volunteers of the two foundations can be seen distributing food packets to the people and even visiting several local villages for the same. Later, people can be seen thanking and appreciating those who came forward for their help during this time of crisis.



Urging her fans and followers, the 2 States actress wrote, “Let's Unite to Ignite the Fire in their homes… again.”

Several fans of the star pledged to support the imitative and also thanked the star for sharing it on the micro-blogging site.

One of the users thanked the star for sharing it. The user wrote that his respect for the star has increased.

Love you my Queen 👑 you are always Come forward to help needy One. Stay Safe God bless you Love ❤️ ❤️ @aliaa08 ❤️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/smmTgiDtBT — Savan (@iamsavan_) April 20, 2020

Powerful, got goosebumps.



My respect for you increases. ❤️ — Ribhu Mishra (@ribhurix) April 20, 2020

Weldone Alia to come forword at least — vineet seth (@seth_vineet) April 20, 2020

I am happy that you are aware of the situation in our beloved country miss🙏🏻 — Arpit jain (@arpittbw) April 20, 2020

जिसके दिल में गरिब के लिए जगह है.उस दिल सच मे खुदा है... — Satish Khadka (@SatishKhadka10) April 20, 2020

They are doing great... Keep it up... — Sameer ilyas (@Sameer83903384) April 20, 2020

Image credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

