Alia Bhatt Shares Pic With Her 'sweet Pea', Enjoying 'pink Sunset And A Cool Breeze'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle on Wednesday to share a lovely picture of herself and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The duo seems to be enjoying the beautiful scenery along with a ‘pink sunset’. The actor’s post has been receiving love from friends and fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt went on to share a picture where she can be seen taking a selfie with Shaheen. One can also notice the pink sky and the greenery behind them. The actor is seen sporting a grey t-shirt that has a heart-shaped print on it. She completed her look with no-makeup and wavy hairdo. Shaheen can be seen sporting a black and white striped shirt and completed the look with no makeup and middle parting hairdo.

Along with the picture, Alia also went on to reveal how she spent her evening. She wrote, “pink sunset and a cool breeze thoroughly enjoyed by two sweet peas”. Check out the post below.

Even though the actor’s comments are limited, several friends and co-stars of the actor and few of her fans went on comment on all things nice. Celebs such as Sonam Kapoor and many more have left happy and sweet comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “Love this picture.” Check out a few comments below.

The actor has been making headlines as Kangana Ranaut once again opened up about the nepotism debate. Reacting to the accusations, Alia took to Instagram as she shared a cryptic post on Sunday. The post read as, "The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it." The actor and her family have been receiving flak from fans and netizens ever since Sushant’s sad demise. Earlier to this pic, Alia also shared another quote that read, "Silence says a lot more than you think." Take a look below.

On the work front

Alia has many upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 alongside Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film Sadak 2 is said to premiere on the OTT platform, Hotstar+ Disney.

