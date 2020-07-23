Who Is Demi Lovato's Fiance Max Ehrich? All About The Singer And Actor

Fans of Demi Lovato are overjoyed with the news that the singer is engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich. Max popped the question on Wednesday and Demi said yes to him. The two have been dating for quite some time now and they shared a series of photographs as they announced their engagement.

Demi shared with her fans the picture of her engagement ring as she penned down a heartfelt note along with it. However, many fans have been looking up for information about the singer’s fiancé. Here are some details about him, have a look at it below.

Who is Max Ehrich?

Max Ehrich is 29 years of age and hails from New Jersey. Just like Demi, he too is a singer, actor, and dancer. The two got engaged recently.

Where have we seen him before?

Max Ehrich had got his first role in the year 2004 and he had appeared in One Easy Job when he was only 13. He was also a principal dancer in High School Musical 3: Senior Year. He later moved to do television series and had a recurring guest role in season three of Ugly Betty.

He has also starred in iCarly TV movie iStart A Fan War. Max Ehrich has been seen in The Young and the Restless in which he portrayed the character of Fenmore Baldwin. He has also been seen in Under The Dome and The Path. The actor was recently featured in Netflix’s original Walk Ride Rodeo, in which he had co-written and performed the song Ride. Last year, the actor joined American Princess in a recurring role.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich announce they are engaged!

Demi Lovato and Max took to their social media handles and revealed to their fans that they are engaged. The two expressed how they were always sure about each other. The two also expressed how excited they were to begin their new journey together. Check out the pictures below.

Fan reactions

As soon as the news about Demi and Max being engaged started doing the rounds on the internet, fans gushed on the posts to express their happiness. The friends and fans of the two started congratulating the two and sent them love. Many fans were pleasantly surprised and showered the couple with good wishes. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Image Credits: Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Instagram

