Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan's New Leaked Pic Entices Fans; See It Here

Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space in their upcoming film, Brahmastra. Being one of the most anticipated films of the year, Ayan Mukherji has been the talk of the town for a while now and the pictures from the sets are all over the Internet. In a new picture, Amitabh Bachchan & Alia Bhatt can be seen having a deep conversation donning their costumes, while the film team is working in the background. While Bhatt painted a pretty picture in a white kurta and boots, the Gulabo Sitabo actor was seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan on Brahmastra sets



LEAKED PHOTO of Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan engrossed in a scene during Brahmastra shooting goes viral : Bollywood News https://t.co/4AQtGdq4t2 pic.twitter.com/72q1dncUjN — Filmy Khabri (@filmykhabrifeed) March 3, 2020

Previously, a video from the film's sets was leaked wherein Alia Bhatt was seen wearing an indo-western look and dancing to an unnamed song. With minutes, Ranbir Kapoor too is seen joining in. Donning a rustic cargo outfit, with a padded jacket. Ranbir Kapoor, he was surrounded by an army of dancers following the steps. The crew members were seen taking the video shots from different angles. Watch below-

The Brahmastra release date is set in December, 4th 2020, according to IMDb reports. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia in the film. Makers of Brahmastra have released the logo introductory video. Reports also suggest that the film is a part one of the three-part series by the production.

