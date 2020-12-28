Alia Bhatt's All-glamorous Picture Has Got Fans And Other Actors Gushing; See Inside

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday, December 28, 2020, to share a picture of her looking all glamorous. Along with the stunning picture, the actor also went on to leave a simple sweet caption relating it to the post. Fans went all out to comment with all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her where she went on to strike a stunning pose. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a white knitted sweater and denim hot shorts. She completed her look with a beige cap and quirky pins. The actor also opted for a well-done brow, attractive looking eyelashes, highlighter, and pink lips. In the picture, one can also notice the brown velvet sofa with white walls.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet simple caption as she went on to describe the picture with an emoji. She added a snowflake emoji. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Alia Bhatt shared the picture on her social media handle, netizens could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looked in it. The post went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to comment with all positive notes, while some added all happy emojis. Apart from fans, many celebs also went on to leave sweet comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “you look very very beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “stunning with heart struck emojis”. Check out a few comments below.

She posted a mirror selfie of what seemed to be her vanity van, as evident in the presence of the make-up equipment. In the photo, she covered her face, though the look left no question about which movie set she was on. The actor had taken a break from shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She then took another short break for her Christmas celebrations with the actor-beau Ranbir Kapoor and his family. Take a look at the picture below.

