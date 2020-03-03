Alia Bhatt's Picture With 'Mr Sulky Edward' Is All Things Adorable

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Zoya Akthar's Gully Boy, took to her Instagram to post a lovely picture with her pet cat Edward. In the picture, one can see Alia Bhatt spending some quality time with her pet cat. The picture shared in the wee hours of Monday, is surely the cutest thing one will come across today.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post:

The Instagram post has Alia Bhatt kissing her pet- Edward. Dressed in casual attire, Alia Bhatt posted the lovely picture with a quirky caption. She wrote: "Cuddles with Mr Sulky Edward!"

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is reportedly shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is reported to be based on a real-life story. The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada under their respective banners. The first look poster of the Alia Bhatt starrer was recently released amping up the expectations of the fans of the actor.

Besides the crime-thriller, Alia Bhatt also has a slew of films under her kitty. She will be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie touted to be a super-hero flick will hit the screens soon. Besides the upcomer, she will also make her Telugu film debut with S.S. Rajamouli's RRR. Alia Bhatt also has Sadak 2, among other films in the pipeline.



