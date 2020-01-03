Alia Bhatt's 'perma Frown' Pic With Sister Shaheen Is Too Cute For Words

The Raazi actor Alia Bhatt shares an amazing bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and that is also clearly very evident on social media too. Shaheen, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing pictures of herself with Alia every now and then. Recently, Shaheen shared a picture of her baby sister where Alia is seen frowning and Shaheen is seen smiling bright as she hugs her sister.

In the post, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt look super cute together with vivid and varied expressions. Shaheen sported a beautiful velvet blue dress with embroidered motifs on it. She styled her hair in simple mid-parted cascading curls hairdo. Shaheen went for fresh face makeup. The Raazi actor was seen sporting a pretty black striped semi-formal one-shoulder dress. She kept her makeup minimal and styled her hair in a mid-parted pulled back ponytail.

Check the post here:

Just after Shaheen posted the cute picture with her baby sister, fans started pouring their love for both sisters in the comment section. Apart from her fans, the interesting comment was made by the well-known chef Kelvin Cheung. He wrote in his caption: "Haha permafrown". He also tagged Alia Bhatt and Shaheen in the comment. Well, a few days back Shaheen shared a collage of her sister with all resting stressed face. She bid adieu 2019 with this cute collage picture of her sister. This collage pictures of Alia quite evidently prove that Alia actually aces the 'permafrown' expression. Here, check out the cute collage that Shaheen shared below.

