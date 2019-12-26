Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Bhatt Opens Up About Early Signs Of Depression

After the release of her debut novel, I've Never Been (Un)happier, Shaheen Bhatt has become the new voice of mental health awareness in India. She recently spoke to a new publishing house and opened up about the perils of finding the right therapist and dealing with the news cycle when someone is going through depression. She also opened up about why children are not immune to mental health issues, and how important it is to have the mental health awareness programs in Indian schools. During the same interview, Bhatt opened up about her thoughts on how to check early signs of depression and find the perfect therapist for it. Read more to know what Shaheen Bhatt to say about mental health.

Shaheen Bhatt views on early stages of depression

Shaheen Bhatt tried to spread awareness on how to check on early signs of depression. She laid emphasis on the difference between sadness and depression and explained that sadness is mostly a response to something happening in your life. It is a reaction to some incident but if you have a persistent unexplained sort of gloom, that's a sign. She said that if a certain dysfunction is occurring consistently and it is happening to you over a period of time, that is a sign. Shaheen thinks that sleep disturbances are also a significant indicator and some experiencing depression stop sleeping completely, while others sleep too much.

When does "I'm fine" really mean "I'm fine"?

I've Never Been (Un)Happier @shaheenb's memoir on living with depression is now available on https://t.co/cDWvmq4Uiu and Google Books - an absolute must-read. #IveNeverBeenUnHappier pic.twitter.com/bmwrrKhMJE — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) October 16, 2018

How to find the correct therapist?

Shaheen says that finding the one perfect therapist is not a piece of cake and will surely take trial and error. She thinks that the therapist and the patient should have the same wavelength and connectivity in order to understand the patient intrinsically. According to her, one does not just meet anyone and become best friends with them instantly. It is very similar when it comes to finding the perfect therapist.

