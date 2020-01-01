Alia Bhatt's 2019 Box Office Collections Was Surely A Roller-coaster Ride

Alia Bhatt, who kickstarted her career in Bollywood at the age of 19 has fared really well at the box office ever since. The actor debuted in Bollywood with Student of the Year alongside debutants Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra and has given several blockbuster films which did not just receive critical acclaim but did exceedingly well at the box office. This year was a roller-coaster for Alia as she enjoyed the success of one film while the other not doing so well at the box office receiving major negative criticism.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Takes To Instagram To Show Her 'sunshine', And It Isn't Ranbir Kapoor

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Is Perfect For The Role Of Suman In Maine Pyar Kiya, Says Bhagyashree

Kalank

Alia was a part of two big banner films this year namely Kalank and Gully Boy. She starred opposite Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit in the period drama titled Kalank. The audiences' expectations with the film were quite high as it starred such a stellar cast. The film, on its opening day, managed to collect around ₹ 20 Crores which led to it becoming the biggest openers of Alia's career but could not maintain the same momentum later grossing around ₹145.62 Crores worldwide while the budget of the film was around ₹137 Crores.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's Pictures That Broke The Internet In 2019

Gully Boy

Alia starred alongside Ranveer Singh in this Zoya Akhtar directorial which is Inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy, the film revolves around the life of an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi's slums, Mumbai. Gully Boy fared great at the box office as it grossed a whopping ₹ 238 Crores worldwide with a budget of around ₹ 87 Crores.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpses Of Getaway With Ranbir Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar Calls It 'heaven'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.