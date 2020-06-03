Alia Bhatt Is An Absolute Stunner In These Outfits Styled By Lakshmi Lehr

Ever since her debut movie, Student Of The Year, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has left many amazed by her performances and proved that she is here to stay. Alia Bhatt has time and again given fans several reasons to rave about her. Be it for her acting chops or for being a true blue fashionista, fans could not get enough of Alia Bhatt.

Alia has been consistent in proving herself to be every stylist's delight as she carries off her sartorial attires with utmost grace and poise. Here are some several occasions when Alia Bhatt stunned in attires styled by ace Bollywood stylist, Lakshmi Lehr.

Also Read: Did You Know Alia Bhatt Is Not Only A Talented Actor & Singer But Also A Charcoal Painter?

When Alia Bhatt proved to be a visual delight in outfits styled by Lakshmi Lehr

Chic is the Word

Alia Bhatt made heads turn at an award show as she opted for this pink and black gown with a long ruffled sheer finish. This look styled by Lakshmi Lehr had Alia Bhatt donning a creation by Celia Kritharioti and Le Mill. Alia Bhatt opted for statement rings by Arundhati Sheth. Alia's dewy makeup is another thing to look out for in this look. Her wavy locks are further glamming up the look. Take a look at the picture.

Also Read: When Alia Bhatt's Photos Were Clicked By Her Favourite Photographer, Ranbir Kapoor

Also Read: Soni Razdan Praises Alia Bhatt's 'Harry Potter At Home', Calls It 'unbelievably Cool

The Enigma

Alia is radiating class and grace in this look styled by Lakshmi Lehr. For a media interaction, the Kalank actor is donning a white Paule Ka shirt and trouser. She has complimented it with a light pink peplum corset by Zara. With her hair tied to a neat bun, Alia has gone minimalistic with the outfit. The actor has opted for a subtle makeup which is further amping up the look. Take a look at the picture.

Tryst With The Checkers

In this look styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Gully Boy actor opted for an electric blue outfit with red checkered prints. This Roberta Einer outfit is characterized by an olive-colored belt as well as frilly helms. Her light wavy locks are complimenting well with the entire look. Alia has also opted for transparent heels by Misguided. The outfit is perfectly complimenting her slender frame. Take a look at her picture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.