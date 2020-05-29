Soni Razdan Praises Alia Bhatt's 'Harry Potter At Home', Calls It 'unbelievably Cool'

After Alia Bhatt surprised her fans with her video of reading a small portion from Harry Potter, her mother Soni Razdan praised her daughter. The actress recited a small portion from chapter eight of the series as a part of 'Harry Potter at Home'. A proud mother, Soni took to her social media and shared the cover picture of the initiative while praising her daughter for the beautiful venture.

Soni Razdan is all praise for Alia Bhatt's latest initiative

Soni reposted the post shared by her daughter on her Instagram story while appreciating her daughter’s magical venture into the world of the wizard. In the picture, Alia’s name can be written along with the guest for the session, Alec Baldwin. Soni called it a “cool” venture while posting clapping emoticons on the story.

In the video that was shared by the 2 States actress on her Instagram on May 28, Alia can be seen reading a small portion from chapter Eight: ‘The Potions Master’. In the caption, Alia described her feelings of going through all the amazing parts of the book and how she got introduced to the wizardly world. The actress also confessed that due to some other things, she never found herself in the middle of books. But magically, two months back, she started reading a few chapters and steadily gained interest in reading them. At last, she concluded the post by expressing her excitement of becoming a part of the Harry Potter at Home initiative. The actress is joined by two special guests, Alec Baldwin and his daughter for the reading session.

Before sharing the video on social media, Alia teased her fans with a picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen reading the Harry Potter book. While sharing the picture, the actress also hinted at her fans with some interesting coming up.

Meanwhile, apart from Alia, some of the best-loved faces from global entertainment, music, and sport have lent their voices to the story they love by recording videos of themselves reading the timeless first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone. All seventeen chapters of the book will be released by the middle of the summer.

