Alia Bhatt Is All Smiles With Her Granny In These Throwback Pics; Check Out

Ever since the lockdown has taken place, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been sharing pictures of her quarantine period on social media. Recently, a fan page of the actress shared several throwback pictures of the Raazi actress along with her grandmother which is winning hearts of all. In the picture, the two can be seen spending some good time together while happily posing in the picture.

Alia Bhatt is all smiles with her grandmother in latest pics

The fan page shared the pictures on Instagram where the 2 States actress looks like a bundle of joy while posing with her granny. While in one of the photos, Alia’s granny is seen flexing her muscles while Alia checks them out, in the other photo, Alia is happily posing for a selfie.

Several fans of the actress poured in their love for the post while praising the actress’s bond with her granny.

Before the lockdown, Alia Bhatt was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and now, with the Maharashtra Government granting permission to begin shooting after receiving proper approvals, it is being reported that Alia Bhatt starrer will be one of the first movies to resume shoots. According to an online report, the team of Gangubai Kathiawadi is likely to start shooting from the third week of June. The report also cleared the air around dismantling of the set of the film, worth Rs. 6 crores.

The report further gave a clarification over the rumours of dismantling the set of the film, worth â‚¹6 crores. The report has stated that earlier the filmmaker was looking to demolish the sets, owing to the lockdown and monsoon. But later on, they decided against it. The report has claimed that the set is standing tall and would need a little repair work before the resumption of the shoot. With 33% of the crew only allowed on sets, producers are planning to sustainably complete shoot.

